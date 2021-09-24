Tatis’ homer lifts Padres over Braves 6-5 in suspended game

AP National Sports

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the top of the seventh inning and the staggering San Diego Padres beat the NL East-leading Braves 6-5 in the resumption of a game that was suspended due to rain in Atlanta on July 21. The Braves’ lead over the Phillies fell to one game after Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh 8-6. The Padres, meanwhile, are plummeting toward the biggest collapse in franchise history. San Diego started the day six games behind St. Louis for the second wild card while also trailing Philadelphia and Cincinnati. They had a one-game lead for the second wild card on Sept. 9.