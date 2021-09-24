Berrettini, Ruud give Team Europe early lead at Laver Cup

AP National Sports

BOSTON (AP) — The pandemic-delayed fourth edition of the Laver Cup has started with Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud giving Team Europe a 2-0 lead over Team World with victories in the first two singles matches. This is the first time the exhibition event has been held without Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic participating. Italy’s Berrettini beat Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in a match tiebreaker after they split the first two sets. That came after Norway’s Ruud defeated American Reilly Opelka in straight sets Friday on a hard court at the arena used by the NBA’s Celtics and NHL’s Bruins. Opelka described the conditions as “slow and dead.”