Lewandowski’s scoring streak for Bayern ends after 19 games

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski hasn’t scored for once. The Poland star’s club-record scoring streak for Bayern Munich has ended at 19 consecutive games after he failed to get a goal in his team’s 3-1 win at last-place Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga. Lewandowski missed out on equaling Gerd Müller’s record of scoring in 16 consecutive Bundesliga games. Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich scored for Bayern. An own-goal from Sebastian Griesbeck completed Fürth’s evening to forget though Cedric Itten pulled one back. Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard was sent off in the 48th for a bad challenge on American midfielder Julian Green.