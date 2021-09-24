Ex Blackhawks player participates in assault investigation

AP National Sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney who represents a former Chicago Blackhawks player who alleges he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010 says her client has been interviewed for the team’s review of the accusations. A former federal prosecutor has been hired by the Blackhawks to conduct what the team says is an independent investigative review of the allegations in a pair of lawsuits filed against the franchise. In an internal memo sent on June 28, CEO Danny Wirtz said Reid Schar and Jenner & Block LLP “have been directed to follow the facts wherever they lead.”