Brazil calls up 8 EPL players for World Cup qualifying

AP National Sports

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has called up eight English Premier League players for World Cup qualifiers. It is hoping to avoid a repeat of farcical scenes which saw health officials come on the field to interrupt the team’s match against Argentina earlier this month. FIFA is hoping the British government eases the quarantine requirements for players in time for this set of qualifiers in October. English clubs collectively agreed not to release players to countries on the government’s coronavirus “red list” for September’s internationals, which included Brazil. FIFA has still to decide the fate of Brazil’s suspended clash with Argentina on Sept. 5. The game was stopped after seven minutes due to COVID-19 protocols regarding four Argentina players with English clubs.