Braves-Padres resumption delayed by rare San Diego rain

AP National Sports

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A rare rainstorm in San Diego prompted a delay before the Padres and Braves resumed a game suspended by poor weather July 21 in Atlanta. The continuation was set to begin in the evening at Petco Park, but an unexpected storm hit the city, bringing lightning, thunder and heavy rain. The Padres haven’t had a game at Petco Park rained out since May 7, 2017, against the Dodgers. There was also a rainout on July 19, 2015, and before that the last rainout was April 4, 2006. The infield was covered by a tarp Friday and it continued to rain until shortly after the scheduled start time of 5:10 p.m.