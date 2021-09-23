Toews practices with Blackhawks on 1st day of training camp

AP National Sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The new-look Chicago Blackhawks opened training camp with their captain back on the ice. Jonathan Toews skated with a group that included longtime teammate Patrick Kane. They are the last remaining players from a run of three Stanley Cup titles in six seasons. Toews missed all of last season with what he has described as chronic immune response syndrome. He also says he had an antibody test that showed he had COVID-19 at one point. The team says it has a 100% vaccination rate against COVID-19.