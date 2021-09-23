Svensson’s turnaround puts Mainz back in the spotlight

AP National Sports

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Mainz coach Bo Svensson has put his club back into the spotlight in the Bundesliga after leading a turnaround over the last eight months. Coaching Mainz in the Bundesliga inevitably means being compared to former coaches like Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. Both have since won the Champions League with English clubs. The Mainz job looked like a losing proposition when Svensson took over in January. The team was second from last in the German league and already had three other coaches that season. He’s shaken up the team and won 12 of 25 league games with seven draws.