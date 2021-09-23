Prescott, Cowboys’ No. 4 offense face Eagles’ 4th-ranked D

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys take the NFL’s No. 4 offense into their home opener against Philadelphia and the fourth-best defense. It’s the first home game for Prescott since the gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season last October at AT&T Stadium. The home team has won five consecutive games in the series, matching the previous longest streak from 1961-63. The Eagles are 9-3 on Monday night since 2013. The Cowboys have won seven of the 11 Monday night meetings between the NFC East rivals.