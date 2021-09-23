Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:32 am

Prescott, Cowboys’ No. 4 offense face Eagles’ 4th-ranked D

KEYT

By The Associated Press

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys take the NFL’s No. 4 offense into their home opener against Philadelphia and the fourth-best defense. It’s the first home game for Prescott since the gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season last October at AT&T Stadium. The home team has won five consecutive games in the series, matching the previous longest streak from 1961-63. The Eagles are 9-3 on Monday night since 2013. The Cowboys have won seven of the 11 Monday night meetings between the NFC East rivals.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content