Phillies rally from 6 down, beat Bucs 12-6 to gain on Braves

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in four, Ronald Torreyes hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies erased a six-run deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-6 and pick up ground in the NL East. Didi Gregorius also homered for the Phillies, who have won three straight and seven of nine to get within two games of first-place Atlanta with nine games left. It’s the fourth time this season and third time this month Philadelphia won after trailing by at least six runs.