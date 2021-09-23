Peoples, Noel lead Appalachian State over Marshal 31-30

AP National Sports

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Camerun Peoples ran for three touchdowns and Nate Noel rushed for 87 of his 187 yards on a game-saving drive and Appalachian State defeated Marshall 31-30. After Chandler Stanton’s 45-yard field goal put the Mountaineers on top with 5:45 to play, the defense held but Robert Lefevre’s 45-yard punt pinned Appalachian State on its 8-yard line with four minutes remaining. Noel then carried five-straight times, the last two 41- and 22-yard bursts that put the Mountaineers on the Marshall 5. Quarterback Chase Brice then knelt down three times to run out the clock.