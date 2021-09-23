Packers make another Bay Area trip to face 49ers

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are making their fourth trip to the Bay Area in the past 22 months to face the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners won the first two of those meetings in the 2019 regular season and the NFC title game that season before Green Bay won last year in the regular season. This will be the first regular-season game at Levi’s Stadium since that Packers win last November and the first real game with fans there since the NFC title game.