Genoa, Italy’s oldest soccer club, sold to American company

GENOA, Italy (AP) — The oldest soccer club in Italy is the latest in a growing number of Serie A teams with North American owners. Genoa has been sold to the private investment firm 777 Partners in a deal reportedly worth $175 million. Genoa was founded in 1893. Previous owner Enrico Preziosi had been looking to sell Genoa for some time after 18 years in charge. Six other teams in the top division have North American owners. They are AC Milan, Roma, Fiorentina, Bologna, Spezia and Venezia. Miami-based 777 Partners also owns a small stake in Spanish soccer club Sevilla.