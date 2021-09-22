UEFA says FIFA snubs request for talks on World Cup concerns

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — UEFA has complained that FIFA has yet to respond to its request for talks to discuss the concerns of European nations about the push for biennial World Cups. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been deploying retired players and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in a public campaign to win support for the overhaul of world football, which UEFA said is a sign of pre-determined concepts rather than an open consultation process. Doubling the frequency of World Cups would create significant disruption for club competitions, continental tournaments, including the European Championship, and existing global events like the Olympics.