Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:26 am

Tony Martin ends career with gold medal at cycling worlds

KEYT

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Veteran Tony Martin has ended his much-decorated career in style as Germany won the mixed relay race at cycling’s world championships. The German four-time time trial world champion announced last week that he would end his 14-year professional career after the world championships. The Dutch team that included world champion Ellen van Dijk and Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten finished second and Italy was third.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content