Soto takes over NL batting lead, Nationals beat Marlins 7-5

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Juan Soto took over the NL batting lead, getting three hits and three RBIs to help the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-5. Soto singled, doubled and hit his 27th homer, raising his average to .321 and passing former teammate Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who began the night at .318. Soto walked twice and with 130 tied Bryce Harper’s team season record, set in 2018. Josiah Gray, a 23-year-old rookie right-hander acquired from the Dodgers for Max Scherzer and Turner on July 30, got his first big league win.