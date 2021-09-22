Sabres agree to terms with Dahlin on $18M, 3-year contract

AP National Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on a three-year contract worth $18 million. Dahlin will count $6 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season. The sides reached a deal the day players reported to training camp for physicals. Dahlin was among the last unsigned restricted free agents around the NHL. He has 107 points in 197 games since Buffalo took him with the first pick in the 2018 draft. Injured Buffalo captain Jack Eichel was expected to report for his physical after an offseason of trade talks.