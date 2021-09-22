Northwestern set to renovate stadium after $480 million gift

AP National Sports

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern is set to renovate its football stadium thanks to a $480 million donation from the family of Patrick and Shirley Ryan. The gift will also help fund other university projects. But it’s the lead donation to renovate Ryan Field, the stadium bearing the family’s name. The school plans to meet with community members before revealing design plans. Ryan Field opened in 1926 and expanded in 1949 and 1952. It underwent an extensive renovation in 1997.