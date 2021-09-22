MATCHDAY: Barcelona looks to rebound, Napoli eyes win streak

AP National Sports

Barcelona visits Cádiz in the Spanish league as it tries to rebound from consecutive setbacks. The match comes a day after coach Ronald Koeman surprised journalists at a news conference by reading a prepared statement that called for patience while practically dismissing the team’s chances of achieving any significant results this season. Napoli looks to extend its perfect start in Serie A during a visit to a Sampdoria team that recently held Italian champion Inter Milan to a draw.