Jets’ Saleh hearing suggestions, criticisms, even from Mom

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh has heard all kinds of opinions, criticisms and suggestions just two games into his NFL head coaching career. From fans, media and the Twitterverse. And also his mother who told Saleh what the team should tell its wide receivers. Saleh said there are things he could have done better in his first two games and others he was satisfied with. The 42-year-old first-time head coach said this season will be a series of learning experiences for him and knows he’ll have even greater challenges as the year moves along.