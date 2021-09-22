Skip to Content
Astros move closer, beat Angels in 12; Ohtani out at plate

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a two-run double in the 12th inning and the Houston Astros, after throwing out Shohei Ohtani at the plate to preserve a tie, broke away to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 9-5. Houston, which has won four straight and seven of eight, reduced its magic number to three for clinching its fourth AL West title in five seasons. Ohtani missed a chance to win it in the 10th when he made an ill-advised run home on David Fletcher’s bases-loaded lineout to shallow right field. Chas McCormick caught Ohtani by several steps with a one-hop throw — the two-way star didn’t slide, tried to avoid the tag and ran past the plate, and easily was tagged out by catcher Jason Castro.

