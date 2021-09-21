No. 11 Florida finds success despite dumping pass-happy ways

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 11 Florida has successfully transformed its offense from a finesse passing attack into a formidable ground game. The pounding attack nearly helped the Gators stun top-ranked and defending national champion Alabama. Florida ranks second in the country in rushing, averaging 335.7 yards a game. It’s a stark contrast to last season’s passing prowess. Florida averaged 378.9 yards a game in the air behind Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney. When they left for the NFL, Mullen revamped his playbook and turned to a ground-and-pound approach. It gave the Tide a scare in the Swamp and will be featured again Saturday when Florida hosts Tennessee.