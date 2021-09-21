Skip to Content
Lavelle, Morgan shine as US women rout Paraguay again, 8-0

By JEFF WALLNER
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rose Lavelle thrilled her hometown fans with a goal and three assists in the first 15 minutes, Alex Morgan scored three goals and the United States women routed Paraguay 8-0 in an exhibition. The U.S. topped Paraguay by a combined score of 17-0 in the two-game series in Ohio, following Thursday’s 9-0 win in Cleveland. Lavelle brought the crowd of 22,515 at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium to its feet when she headed in a cross from Casey Krueger in the fourth minute. Carli Lloyd entered in the 61st minute and scored her 134th career goal.

The Associated Press

