Josh Rogers allows 1 run to lead Nationals over Marlins 7-1

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Rogers pitched 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-1. Rogers scattered five hits, struck out four and walked two in his longest outing since joining the club Sept. 4. Juan Soto and rookie Keibert Ruiz had two hits and an RBI each for the Nationals, who closed within two games of Miami for fourth in the NL East. Ruiz, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner on July 30, is 12 for 26 with nine RBIs in his last nine games.