Published 2:49 pm

Falcons sign 2-time Pro Bowl P Colquitt to practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — After a shaky performance by Cameron Nizialek, the Atlanta Falcons have signed 39-year-old punter Dustin Colquitt to their practice squad. The two-time Pro Bowler spent 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He gives the 0-2 Falcons another option in the punting game after Nizialek had two costly shanks in a loss at Tampa Bay. Colquitt left the Chiefs after their Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2019. Last season, he appeared in five games with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one game for the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

The Associated Press

