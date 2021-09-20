White Sox lose 4-3 to Tigers but close in on division crown

AP National Sports

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón was pulled with soreness after a rocky third inning and the Chicago White Sox, closing in on the AL Central title, squandered a three-run lead in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Despite the defeat, Chicago’s magic number to clinch the division dropped to two when second-place Cleveland was swept by Kansas City in a doubleheader. The White Sox can wrap up their first AL Central crown in 13 years Tuesday — and secure a second consecutive playoff berth for the first time in franchise history — with a win over Detroit and another Indians loss to the Royals. Harold Castro’s eighth-inning single broke a 3-all tie for the Tigers.