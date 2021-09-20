Skip to Content
Perez breaks Bench’s record with 46th HR, KC tops Indians

By STEVE HERRICK
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for homers by a catcher in a season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians in the first game of a doubleheader. Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, topping Bench’s total from 1970 for the most by a player who played at least 75% of his team’s games at catcher. Perez drove a 1-2 pitch from Triston McKenzie into the left field bleachers, a drive that traveled 429 feet. Perez pointed to the sky after crossing home plate and was hugged by several teammates as he entered the dugout. Perez also moved into a tie for the major league lead in homers with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Perez leads the majors with 115 RBIs. 

