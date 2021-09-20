Miami waiting to see status of QB King’s injured shoulder

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has a shoulder injury that will need further evaluation this week in the latest blow to the reeling Hurricanes. Coach Manny Diaz says King will meet with doctors again on Tuesday. The Hurricanes fell out of the AP Top 25 on Sunday for the first time this season. They play lower-division Central Connecticut State on Saturday before opening Atlantic Coast Conference play against Virginia on Sept. 30.