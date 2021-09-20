Skip to Content
LSU defensive end Andre Anthony out for rest of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says defensive end Andre Anthony is expected to miss the remainder of the season with an unspecified leg injury. Anthony is a sixth-year senior and defensive captain who had been among the Tigers’ most productive defensive players this season. He had four tackles for losses and 3 1/2 sacks to go with a fumble return for a touchdown. His scoring play game in the first quarter of a 49-21 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday night. In the second quarter, he needed help from trainers as he limped off the field.

