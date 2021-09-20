LEADING OFF: Gausman brings bat, arm for NL West-leading SF

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Kevin Gausman returns to the mound — and plate — as he tries to help the Giants protect their lead in the NL West. Gausman is lined up to start at Petco Park against the wild card-contending Padres. San Francisco holds a one-game edge over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division lead. An All-Star this year, Gausman’s latest contribution came with his bat, not his arm. With the Giants out of position players, he stepped up as a pinch-hitter for a rookie reliever who had never batted as a pro and delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 11th inning to beat Atlanta on Friday night.