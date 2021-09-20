Ellen van Dijk claims 2nd time trial title at cycling worlds

AP National Sports

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writer

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands has won the women’s time trial at the road cycling world championships to claim a second title in the discipline. The 34-year-old rider perfectly paced her effort on the flat 30.3-kilometer course in the Flanders region of Belgium to beat Marlen Reusser of Switzerland by 10.29 seconds. Reusser led at both intermediate checks but faded over the last 10 kilometers. Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten was third, 24 seconds off the pace.