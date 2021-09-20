Coyotes put in $1.7 billion proposal to build arena in Tempe

AP National Sports

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have proposed a $1.7 billion development in Tempe that will include a hockey arena. Renderings by the Coyotes include proposed restaurants, shops and apartments on a 46-acre tract of land. The team says the arena would be funded by private investors but would seek city sales tax revenues to help pay for $200 million in additional costs, including infrastructure work. The Coyotes put in the only proposal for the land earlier this month. The city of Tempe said the evaluation process would take several months and will include extensive examinations, with opportunities for community feedback.