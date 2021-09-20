Braves ride big 5th inning to win, extend NL East lead

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Riley had three doubles and three RBIs, Adam Duvall added a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves extended their lead in the NL East by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4. The Braves pushed their advantage to three games over the Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 2-0 to the Baltimore Orioles. The two worst teams in the majors this season are currently having an outsize effect on the NL East race. The Orioles and Diamondbacks have both lost 102 games. The Diamondbacks led 3-2 going into the fifth but the Braves responded with seven runs to take control.