Texans’ Taylor injured, further muddying QB situation

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Houston’s messy quarterback situation got messier. Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in the first half and didn’t return after halftime in the Texans’ 31-21 loss to Cleveland. Taylor’s injury forced rookie Davis Mills to play the entire second half. Taylor completed 10 of 11 passes, threw a touchdown pass, ran for a score and had Houston tied at halftime before being ruled out. With Taylor likely to miss Thursday’s game against Carolina, Mills could make his first start. Coach David Culley was noncommittal about his starter. Deshaun Watson has been inactive following his trade request and accusations by 22 women of sexual misconduct.