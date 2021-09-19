Mayfield shakes off injury, leads Browns past Texans 31-21

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield came back after hurting his left shoulder to throw a touchdown pass and run for a TD, leading the Cleveland Browns to a 31-21 win over Houston. The Texans were in the game until starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring. Nick Chubb had a 26-yard TD run for the Browns, who bounced back from a Week 1 loss at Kansas City to thrill their first capacity crowd at home since 2019. Taylor completed 10 of 11 passes in the first half and had the Texans tied at 14-14. He was replaced in the second half by rookie Davis Mills.