Man U wins after penalty call backfires; Chelsea beats Spurs

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo began the comeback as Manchester United won 2-1 at West Ham thanks to Mark Noble having a penalty saved in stoppage time straight after being brought off the bench. Ronaldo canceled out Said Benrahma’s deflected opener and Jesse Lingard struck the winner. United is among the pacesetters on 13 points along with Liverpool and Chelsea, which beat Tottenham 3-0 through Thiago Silva’s header, N’Golo Kante’s deflected strike and Antonio Rudiger’s shot from distance. Brighton is only a point behind the top three after beating Leicester 2-1.