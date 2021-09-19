LEADING OFF: MLB strikeout leader Ray vs Rays newcomer Baz

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Toronto left-hander Robbie Ray leads the majors with 233 strikeouts, tops the AL with a 2.64 ERA and is 12-5 going into this start at Tampa Bay. Shane Baz, who will be making his major league debut after pitching for the United States at the Olympics, starts for Tampa Bay. The Blue Jays hold the second spot in the AL wild-card race, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Yankees. The Rays lead the AL East. Ray is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 10 starts since a July 21 loss to Boston.