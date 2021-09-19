King Henry leads Titans’ late rally to stun Seahawks 33-30

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Randy Bullock hit a 36-yard field goal midway through overtime, and the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 14-point deficit to stun the Seattle Seahawks 33-30. Down 30-16 early in the fourth quarter, the Titans leaned on their All-Pro running back. Henry carried them to shocking road win on the day Seattle welcomed fans back for a regular-season game for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. Ryan Tannehill was 27 for 40 for 347 yards and Julio Jones had the 59th 100-yard game of his career with six receptions for 128 yards.