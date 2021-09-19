Joseph’s missed FG dooms Vikings in 34-33 loss to Cardinals

AP National Sports

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings put together a near-perfect final drive, picking their way down the field while managing the clock so they would get the final play of a wild game in the desert. All that was missing was the finish. Greg Joseph pushed a 37-yard field goal wide right as time expired, leaving the Vikings deflated for the second straight week after a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Joseph hit a 53-yard field goal to send last week’s game against Cincinnati to overtime and earlier made two 52-yarders against the Cardinals. Despite a good snap and hold, Joseph pushed his final kick wide right and grabbed his helmet in angst.