Connecticut Sun win 14th straight, defeat Dream 84-64

AP National Sports

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 points off the bench, Brionna Jones had a double-double and the Connecticut Sun closed out the WNBA season with a 14-game winning streak, topping the Atlanta Dream 84-64. The Sun finished 15-1 at home and the regular-season champions will have nine days off before playing in the semifinals against the lowest remaining seed. MVP candidate Jonquel Jones scored 15 points and fellow All-Star Brionna Jones added 14 with 10 rebounds. Courtney Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Dream, who were outrebounded 48-33.