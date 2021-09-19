Brian White pulls Whitecaps even in 1-1 draw with Rapids

AP National Sports

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Brian White scored, Maxime Crépeau made three saves for Vancouver and the Whitecaps tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night. White chipped a one-touch finish off the crossbar and into the net to pull Vancouver even in the 41st minute. Déiber Caicedo set up the goal, running onto an errant pass by Colorado’s Danny Wilson in the middle third, charging down the middle and playing a through ball to White in the center of the area. Vancouver has just one loss in its last 12 games. Wilson headed home a corner kick by Jack Price for the Rapids in the 28th minute. Colorado is unbeaten in its last 10 games, but is winless in three straight.