Spartans run: Michigan State rolls past No. 24 Miami, 38-17

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two of those scoring throws going to Jalen Nailor, and Michigan State extended its unbeaten start by topping No. 24 Miami 38-17 on Saturday. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 172 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Spartans. They’re 3-0 and off to their best start since 2015. Jayden Reed also had a scoring catch for Michigan State, which forced four turnovers. D’Eriq King set school records with 38 completions and 59 attempts for Miami. Charleston Rambo tied a school record with 12 catches for Miami, good for 156 yards and both of the Hurricanes’ touchdowns.