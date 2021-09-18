Rays place CF Kevin Kiermaier on COVID-19 related IL

AP National Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the COVID-19 related IL due to general illness symptoms and purchased the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Durham before Saturday’s game against Detroit. Kiermaier was pinch-hit for during the sixth inning of Friday night’s 7-4, 10-inning win over the Tigers. The defensive wizard is hitting .247 with four homers and 33 RBIs in 110 games.