Memphis uses rally, unusual punt return to defeat Miss. St.

AP National Sports

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Calvin Austin scored three second-half touchdowns including a questionable 94-yard punt return in the fourth quarter as Memphis rallied for a 31-29 victory over Mississippi State. The victory and Austin’s punt return culminated a wild final six minutes that included onside kicks, penalties and reviews such as whether Austin could return the punt on which he scored or if the ball was dead. In the end, Memphis (3-0) escaped with the victory culminated by a 51-yard field goal from Tiger kicker Joe Doyle with 2:02 left. A two-play drive from Mississippi State (2-1) after the field goal was capped by a 36-yard touchdown from quarterback Will Rogers to Makai Polk. But Rogers run for the two-point conversion failed, preserving the Memphis victory.