Man City held 0-0 by Southampton to drop more points in EPL

AP National Sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A near-capacity crowd has failed to inspire Manchester City as the English Premier League champion was held by Southampton to a frustrating 0-0 at Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s team might even have felt relieved to claim a point after referee Jon Moss overturned decisions to award Southampton a penalty and send Kyle Walker off in the second half. City dominated statistically but the team lacked its normal cutting edge to perhaps underline Guardiola’s point in midweek that his players would go into the game tired after their Champions League exertions against Leipzig on Wednesday. Raheem Sterling thought he had snatched victory with a last-gasp strike but the flag was raised for offside and VAR confirmed the decision.