Leary, Knight lead N.C. State past Furman, 45-7

AP National Sports

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as North Carolina State beat Furman 45-7 on Saturday night. Leary completed 23 of 29 passes for 259 yards in the first half. Running back Zonovan Knight posted 104 yards and a touchdown on a 11 first-half carries as the Wolfpack tuned up for next week’s visit from Clemson. Furman showed up with 2-0 record for the first time since 2014, but generated only one first down in the first half.