Lamar rallies late, turns back Northern Colorado 17-10 in OT

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Chaz Ward scored on a 10-yard run in overtime and Lamar made its first trip to the state of Colorado a memorable one with a 17-10 victory over Northern Colorado in nonconference play. Ben Raybon kicked a school-record 57-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Northern Colorado a 10-7 lead, but Lamar answered with a 12-play, 66-yard drive, sparked by Uryan Hudson’s 39-yard kickoff return and capped by Bailey Giffen’s 26-yard field goal with 6 seconds left to send the game to OT.