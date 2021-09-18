Skip to Content
Incarnate Word wins see-saw contest 42-34 over Texas St.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns and Incarnate Word beat Texas State 42-34. In a game featuring seven lead changes, Ward threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Darion Chafin with 7:07 left to play for a 35-31 lead and Incarnate Word led the rest of the way. Incarnate Word’s defense set the table for a short field recovering a Texas State fumble on the Bobcats’ prior drive. Brady McBride threw for 278 yards with two touchdowns both going to Marcel Barbee for Texas State.

