Howell, Chandler, Downs help No. 21 UNC beat Virginia 59-39

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell threw for five touchdowns while also running for a career-best 112 yards as No. 21 North Carolina beat Virginia 59-39 on Saturday night. The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on all five of their second-half drives. That helped turn a 28-24 halftime deficit into a 52-31 lead on Howell’s short TD throw to Kamari Morales with 12:13 left. The Tar Heels finished with 699 total yards. That included Ty Chandler running for a career-high 198 yards and two scores. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 554 yards to set a program record. He also threw for four scores.