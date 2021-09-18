Holmes, Saylors lead ETSU on ground in win over Delaware St.

AP National Sports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors led a powerful ground attack and the East Tennessee State defense stymied Delaware State in the Buccaneers’ 38-6 victory. Holmes gained 157 yards on 23 carries and Saylors added 109 yards on 11 carries as ETSU piled up 309 yards rushing. Holmes and Saylors scored twice each. Jaylen Porter led the effort on defense, recording four of ETSU’s seven sacks. The Buccaneers allowed just 175 total yards and 11 first downs. ETSU led 24-0 late in the second quarter before the Hornets got on the board with a Jared Lewis to Trey Gross touchdown pass of 18 yards.